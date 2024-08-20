New Megadeth guitarist Teemu Mantysaari shared a rough timeline for the band's next album release.

Mantysaari was initially revealed as a fill-in for Kiko Loureiro last September, but it appears that he's in the band for the long haul now. During a conversation wit John The Metal Mailman, the guitarist confirmed that he's been an official member of the thrash group since last November, and discussed their plans for the follow-up to 2022's The Sick... The Dying... And the Dead!.

"Right now everybody's gathering their own riff ideas, and then, at some point, we're gonna put them together and probably record in Nashville. And the plan is to get the next album done next year," Mantysaari said.

The rocker elaborated a bit on his own writing process, explaining that he'll record riffs on his phone and then try to forget about them so that when he revisits them, he has a different perspective than he did when he came up with them in the moment.

He also added that Dave Mustaine prefers to build songs around the riffs, so everyone comes in with different ideas and figures out which ones go together and which don't.

READ MORE: Get to Know Megadeth's Teemu Mantysaari - Favorite Album, Solo + More

Megadeth will be on tour until the end of September, so it's unclear when they'll actually head to Nashville and start the recording process. But Mantysaari said he has a "bunch of stuff" planned for it, so it seems like they've already got a head start.

Check out the full interview below, and see all of Megadeth's upcoming concerts dates on their website.

New Megadeth Guitarist Teemu Mantysaari Shares Timeline for Next Album Release