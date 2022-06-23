At long last, after years of promise, Megadeth have officially announced their new album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" Along with this news comes a music video for "We'll Be Back," the closing track on what will serve as the group's 16th studio album.

The action-packed short film titled "We'll Be Back: Chapter I" traces the origins of Megadeth mascot Vic Rattlehead and was produced by Dave Mustaine. A press release describes it as "a soldier's tale of bravery, personal sacrifice and the will to survive" and is the first in a planned trilogy of videos tied to the new record.

Years in the making, the record was stalled when Mustaine received a throat cancer diagnosis in 2019 and, again in 2021, following the ouster of bassist David Ellefson amid a video scandal. It was recently revealed that Testament's Steve DiGiorgio was tabbed to replace Ellefson's previously recorded parts on the record, which will be Megadeth's first since 2016's Dystopia, which netted the band a Best Metal Performance Grammy win for the title track.

In the months since, bassist James Lomenzo was recruited to return to the band's live lineup and, on May 31, Megadeth announced that he is now a permanent member of the group.

The Sick, The Dying... and the Dead! is a historic Megadeth album, not only due to Mustaine's triumph over cancer, but also because it marks the studio debut of drummer Dirk Verbeuren, who joined in 2016 in place of ex-Lamb of God skinsman Chris Adler, who played on Dystopia and split from the band in the same year it was released.

Watch the music video for "We'll Be Back" directly below. Look for The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! to be released on Sept. 2 through UMe and pre-order your copy of the new record here.

Catch Megadeth on tour this summer supporting Five Finger Death Punch at these dates and head here to purchase tickets.

Megadeth, "We'll Be Back" Lyrics (via Genius)

The time is right to exact my revenge

Stealing enemy blood, I will fight to the end

No more lying in wait just to even the score

There's a place to invade

Now it's time for war I'm a soldier of fortune, of torture and pain

I bash in your skull until no teeth remain

The most deadly weapon pulverizing your head

With each crushing blow

How you wish you were dead Just when you think it's safe I attack (We'll be back)

When you least expect your fate I attack (We'll be back)

Rocket to your face, one move, and mistake (We'll be back)

Let down your guard for a frontal attack

I'll be back No use screaming for mercy

No use making a sound

Do you step right up

And get smacked back down

In the heat of battle

Put the chills on the floor

Another life force beats out

Another soul out the door I'm testing, sadistic, a deity of war

With struck body bags

And I'm packing the morgue

No time for remorse over one claim remains

It's just brought to a chest

And it's circling the drain Just when you think it's safe I attack (We'll be back)

When you least expect your fate I attack (We'll be back)

Rocket to your face, one move, and mistake (We'll be back)

Let down your guard for a frontal attack

I'll be back

Megadeth, "We'll Be Back" Music Video

Megadeth, The Sick, The Dying... and the Dead! Album Art + Track Listing

Megadeth, 'The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! UMe loading...

01. "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead"

02. "Life In Hell"

03. "Night Stalker" (feat. Ice T)

04. "Dogs Of Chernobyl"

05. "Sacrifice"

06. "Junkie"

07. "Psychopathy"

08. "Killing Time"

09. "Soldier On!"

10. "Celebutante"

11. "Mission To Mars"

12. "We'll Be Back"