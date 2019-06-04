Megadeth Announce ‘Youthanasia’ 25th Anniversary Performance

Smack dab in the middle of pre-production on their next album, metal icons Megadeth have announced a special concert celebrating the 25th anniversary of Youthanasia, the band's seminal 1994 effort.

To take place this Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, the show will follow Megadeth's upcoming Megacruise 2019, the group's first-ever music cruise that sets sail from Los Angeles earlier that month. See the Youthanasia anniversary announcement down toward the bottom of this post.

"In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Youthanasia, we will be performing a special Halloween night show at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver," the band announced Monday (June 3). Megadeth Cyber Army members pre-sale opens June 4. Public on-sale starts this Friday, June 7, at 10AM MT. Go here to get tickets.

Youthanasia, Megadeth's sixth studio album, was the third long-player recorded by the band's classic lineup of co-founders Dave Mustaine and bassist David Ellefson alongside guitarist Marty Friedman and late drummer Nick Menza. The assembly stayed intact through its follow-up, 1997's Cryptic Writings, before Menza left the group the next year; Friedman later exited in 2000. Three years ago, Menza died of heart failure at the age of 51. Since 2016, Megadeth have guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren rounding out the band.

While it hasn't been explicitly stated that Youthanasia will be performed in its entirety, it is expected the show will echo that of the group's 2010 Rust in Peace 20th Anniversary tour, where that album was played in full.

See all of Megadeth's announced concerts for this year below.

Megadeth 2019 Tour Dates

July 4 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

Aug. 9 – Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair

Aug. 10 – Aurora, Ill. @ RiverEdge park

Aug. 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay

Sept. 18 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Hipico Argentino

Sept. 21 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Rockfest

Sept. 23 – Uberlandia, Brazil @ Arena Sabiazinho

Sept. 25 – Brasilia, Brazil @ Ginasio Nilson Nelson (with Scorpions)

Sept. 28 – Florianopolis, Brazil @ Arena Petry (with Scorpions)

Oct. 1 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Gigantinho (with Scorpions)

Oct. 4 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio

Oct. 6 – Santiago, Chile @ Bicentenario Stadium

Oct. 11 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Great Stage Park

Oct. 13-18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Megacruise 2019

Oct. 31 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium