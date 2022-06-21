Megadeth have launched a brand new website dedicated to their forthcoming new album, The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! just days after teasing an image that hinted something would be happening on June 23.

On social media, the thrash legends shared a message, "The sick, the dying and the dead are among us. Mark yourself SAFE from Vic Rattlehead before it's too late at sickdyingdead.com."

A brief video clip is attached to this message where a transmitter, etched with 12 tally marks, emits a morse code message, that when deciphered, reads, "SICK DYING DEAD." This again confirms the link between the post and the long-awaited successor to 2016's Dystopia, which earned Megadeth their first-ever Grammy win for Best Metal Performance with the title track.

Upon loading, this website shows the same transmitter and emits the same line of morse code, but offers an extra treat as a clip of new music plays, overlayed with a grainy distortion filter that masks the overall clarity.

It's another in a long line of all-too brief music teasers that Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine has selectively leaked, often through the paid video messaging service Cameo. Still, it's quite exciting to hear absolutely anything off what will be the group's 16th studio album.

At the end of the audio transmission, fans are met with a pop-up message, suggesting an email signup for further updates as well as a directive to text 'SICK' to the phone number 615-237-6101.

The following message was received the morning of June 21, 2022 after following that text message direction.

Megadeth Text Message (June 21, 2022) Loudwire loading...

With a big summer tour providing direct support for Five Finger Death coming up in two months, perhaps Megadeth will have at least one new song to play onstage.

See those tour dates directly below and, for tickets, head here.

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The Hu + Fire From the Gods 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 19 – Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 20 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater

Aug. 24 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 30 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 1 – Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 2 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 6 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 7 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 9 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 10 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 12 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 14 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 15 – Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 18 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 20 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 21 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake**

Sept. 23 – Scranton, Pa. @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 24 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 27 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater**

Sept. 28 –Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 30 – Tinley Park, Ill @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Oct. 1 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Oct. 4 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Oct. 5 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Oct. 7 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Oct. 8 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Oct. 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 12 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 14 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 15 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

**5FDP, The HU and Fire From The Gods only