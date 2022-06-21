Megadeth’s Album Tease Continues With New Website + Music Clip
Megadeth have launched a brand new website dedicated to their forthcoming new album, The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! just days after teasing an image that hinted something would be happening on June 23.
On social media, the thrash legends shared a message, "The sick, the dying and the dead are among us. Mark yourself SAFE from Vic Rattlehead before it's too late at sickdyingdead.com."
A brief video clip is attached to this message where a transmitter, etched with 12 tally marks, emits a morse code message, that when deciphered, reads, "SICK DYING DEAD." This again confirms the link between the post and the long-awaited successor to 2016's Dystopia, which earned Megadeth their first-ever Grammy win for Best Metal Performance with the title track.
Upon loading, this website shows the same transmitter and emits the same line of morse code, but offers an extra treat as a clip of new music plays, overlayed with a grainy distortion filter that masks the overall clarity.
It's another in a long line of all-too brief music teasers that Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine has selectively leaked, often through the paid video messaging service Cameo. Still, it's quite exciting to hear absolutely anything off what will be the group's 16th studio album.
At the end of the audio transmission, fans are met with a pop-up message, suggesting an email signup for further updates as well as a directive to text 'SICK' to the phone number 615-237-6101.
The following message was received the morning of June 21, 2022 after following that text message direction.
With a big summer tour providing direct support for Five Finger Death coming up in two months, perhaps Megadeth will have at least one new song to play onstage.
See those tour dates directly below and, for tickets, head here.
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The Hu + Fire From the Gods 2022 Tour Dates
Aug. 19 – Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 20 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater
Aug. 24 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater
Aug. 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 30 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 1 – Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 2 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 6 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 7 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 9 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 10 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 12 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 14 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 15 – Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sept. 17 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 18 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 20 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 21 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake**
Sept. 23 – Scranton, Pa. @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sept. 24 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 27 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater**
Sept. 28 –Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 30 – Tinley Park, Ill @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Oct. 1 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Oct. 4 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Oct. 5 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Oct. 7 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Oct. 8 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Oct. 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 12 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 14 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 15 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
**5FDP, The HU and Fire From The Gods only