Melvins’ Buzz Osborne Picks His 9 Favorite Heavy Acoustic Songs… Well, Mostly Acoustic

"What will they do next?" That's the one question that is always on the mind of any Melvins fan as the iconic rock weirdos consistently aim to push themselves and their listeners with quirky new directions to take their music in. Their latest effort is Five Legged Dog, a massive compilation that features acoustic reimaginings of dozens of originals and cover selections and quite a lot of it still sounds heavy in its own right. So, we asked Buzz Osborne to pick his favorite heavy acoustic songs... or, well... mostly acoustic, anyway.

Like we said, Melvins are a quirky and curious bunch, so it's only fitting that Osborne put his twist on this list — anything else would have actually been a tad disappointing, no?

Osborne is a man who has never opted for the conventional and the rest of his band — whoever happens to be in the lineup at any given time — always follows suit. It's this ethos that has kept them moving forward for almost four full decades now as Melvins reinvent themselves over and over.

The concept of heaviness in music is a fleeting one — it goes beyond guitar distortion or low tunings — as evidenced by Five Legged Dog. And even though this compilations is mostly comprised of reworked original recordings, now is the perfect time to understand some of Osborne's, perhaps, more atypical influences, that offer perspective on the new release.

Okay, Buzz, you're up!

