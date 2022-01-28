Meshuggah Debut Pummeling First ‘Immutable’ Song ‘The Abysmal Eye’
Meshuggah's ninth album, Immutable, will be released in April and, after teasing a song clip upon announcing the record, the band has finally dropped the first single, "The Abysmal Eye."
As much as this is the same mind-bending Meshuggah we've known and adored for decades now, the group still managed to pepper in some fresh elements, namely the swirling, nightmarish lead guitar textures that pop in and out of the song that create an almost symphonic level of atmosphere.
Listen to "The Abysmal Eye" further down the page.
Commenting on the production style on the followup to 2016's The Violent Sleep of Reason, drummer Tomas Haake told Metal Hammer, "Sound-wise, we were going for a warmer sound this time around, less harsh mids and highs in the guitars and less abrasive cymbals. Getting older, you feel like, ‘I want to be able to enjoy this,’ and not just be mauled and run over."
"The title fits perfectly for where we are as a band," Mårten Hagström said of the forthcoming release. "We’re older now. Most of us are in our fifties now, and we’ve settled into who we are. Even though we’ve been experimenting all along, I also think we’ve been the same since day one. The way we approach things and why we still make new albums, and why we still sound the way we do, it’s immutable. Humanity is immutable, too. We commit the same mistakes over and over. And we are immutable. We do what we do, and we don’t change."
Immutable will be released on April 1 through Atomic Fire. Pre-order your copy here and view the album art and track listing beneath the video player for the new track.
Meshuggah, "The Abysmal Eye" Lyrics
Relentless and inexorable
This menacing creation
That we ourselves conceived
With covetous verve and credulity
Something this intensely profound
Can never be allowed
The fabric and all that holds it
Will all burn
It will all be torn down
To contain it in its lair
Pandora's quantum prison
In wave after wave
It will see us fail
Consign to oblivion
This thing we cannot grasp
Bury deep this entity
Unlearn it ever existed
This is our omega
Factitious nemesis
The great dismantler
Of our dominion
If ever there was a reason
Maintain this greatest lie
That never did we look
Into the abysmal eye
Meshuggah, "The Abysmal Eye"
Meshuggah, Immutable Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Broken Cog"
02. "The Abysmal Eye"
03. "Light the Shortening Fuse"
04. "Phantoms"
05. "Ligature Marks"
06. "God He Sees in Mirrors"
07. "They Move Below"
08. "Kaleidoscope"
09. "Black Cathedral"
10. "I Am that Thirst"
11. "The Faultless"
12. "Armies of the Preposterous"
13. "Past Tense"