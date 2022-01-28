Meshuggah's ninth album, Immutable, will be released in April and, after teasing a song clip upon announcing the record, the band has finally dropped the first single, "The Abysmal Eye."

As much as this is the same mind-bending Meshuggah we've known and adored for decades now, the group still managed to pepper in some fresh elements, namely the swirling, nightmarish lead guitar textures that pop in and out of the song that create an almost symphonic level of atmosphere.

Listen to "The Abysmal Eye" further down the page.

Commenting on the production style on the followup to 2016's The Violent Sleep of Reason, drummer Tomas Haake told Metal Hammer, "Sound-wise, we were going for a warmer sound this time around, less harsh mids and highs in the guitars and less abrasive cymbals. Getting older, you feel like, ‘I want to be able to enjoy this,’ and not just be mauled and run over."

"The title fits perfectly for where we are as a band," Mårten Hagström said of the forthcoming release. "We’re older now. Most of us are in our fifties now, and we’ve settled into who we are. Even though we’ve been experimenting all along, I also think we’ve been the same since day one. The way we approach things and why we still make new albums, and why we still sound the way we do, it’s immutable. Humanity is immutable, too. We commit the same mistakes over and over. And we are immutable. We do what we do, and we don’t change."

Immutable will be released on April 1 through Atomic Fire. Pre-order your copy here and view the album art and track listing beneath the video player for the new track.

Meshuggah, "The Abysmal Eye" Lyrics

Relentless and inexorable

This menacing creation

That we ourselves conceived

With covetous verve and credulity

Something this intensely profound

Can never be allowed

The fabric and all that holds it

Will all burn

It will all be torn down

To contain it in its lair

Pandora's quantum prison

In wave after wave

It will see us fail Consign to oblivion

This thing we cannot grasp

Bury deep this entity

Unlearn it ever existed This is our omega

Factitious nemesis

The great dismantler

Of our dominion If ever there was a reason

Maintain this greatest lie

That never did we look

Into the abysmal eye

Meshuggah, "The Abysmal Eye"

Meshuggah, Immutable Album Art + Track Listing

Meshuggah, 'Immutable' Atomic Fire loading...

01. "Broken Cog"

02. "The Abysmal Eye"

03. "Light the Shortening Fuse"

04. "Phantoms"

05. "Ligature Marks"

06. "God He Sees in Mirrors"

07. "They Move Below"

08. "Kaleidoscope"

09. "Black Cathedral"

10. "I Am that Thirst"

11. "The Faultless"

12. "Armies of the Preposterous"

13. "Past Tense"