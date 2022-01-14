Meshuggah Announce New Album ‘Immutable’ + Preview Brutal Song

Meshuggah have finally announced their ninth album, Immutable. The legendary band has also shared a teaser from the new album, shining a spotlight on a beefy new riff.

Immutable will be Meshuggah’s first album since 2016’s The Violent Sleep of Reason. Meshuggah were nominated for a 2018 Grammy for “Clockworks,” though they ultimately lost out to Mastodon.

Meshuggah will release Immutable on April 1 via Atomic Fire Records, while pre-orders for the record will become available on Jan. 28. There is currently no word on when the album's first single will be released.

"The title fits perfectly for where we are as a band," guitarist Mårten Hagström says. "We’re older now. Most of us are in our fifties now, and we’ve settled into who we are. Even though we’ve been experimenting all along, I also think we’ve been the same since day one. The way we approach things and why we still make new albums, and why we still sound the way we do, it’s immutable. Humanity is immutable, too. We commit the same mistakes over and over. And we are immutable. We do what we do, and we don’t change."

Check out Meshuggah’s Immutable teaser and the album’s artwork below.

Meshuggah, Immutable Album Art

