‘Metal: Hellsinger’ + Loudwire Join Forces to Stream Live Concert Featuring Some of Metal’s Finest

Tune in as metal icons Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused/INVSN), and James Dorton (Black Crown Initiate) turn it up to 11 to perform the game's headbanging soundtrack live on stage at Gamescom 2022 on Cologne. The artists will perform their songs from the game, which were written by Swedish Composer duo, Two Feathers.

Loudwire is hosting the live concert on their website, so you can be part of the mayhem via the Livestream which will start on Aug. 25 at 7PM CEST / 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

In Metal: Hellsinger, the better you slay to the beat, the more intense the experience gets, with the music unfolding in layers until it culminates in full vocals blasting as you tear through demons. Dive headfirst into the fires and frost of the Hells in search of vengeance.

Metal: Hellsinger will be released on Sept. 15 via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S. Pre-orders for consoles are available now, and the demo, which released to glowing responses, is available now on all platforms.

BROUGHT TO YOU IN COORDINATION WITH METAL: HELLSINGER.