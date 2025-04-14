A metalhead's new guitar was allegedly sent to Slipknot's Jim Root by mistake.

In mid-February, an individual wrote a post on Reddit expressing his frustration over a missing guitar he purchased online from Sweetwater. According to the post, he lives on a U.S. Air Base in Qatar, and thus would receive the shipment through the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The man stated that he'd purchased several guitars from Sweetwater before and never had an issue, but when he received the package for this particular Jackson model, the foam case inside the box was empty.

"I contacted my sales rep and I got a semi-canned response, “Sorry for the confusion and inconvenience,' with the added checking with the warehouse and shipping departments to try and figure out where the guitar is. Now I am impatiently awaiting a tracking number or word of where the guitar is," he wrote.

Last week, he received a rather bizarre email from a salesperson at Sweetwater claiming that the guitar was accidentally sent to Root. Thus, he shared a screenshot of the message on Reddit in a post titled "Jim Root Stole My Guitar."

READ MORE: The Corniest Slipknot Song Lyrics, According to Fans on Reddit

"Okay, not really, but Sweetwater did send it to him for some reason. I ordered this guitar back in January for my birthday and it never showed up and the USPS tracking number was dead. All hope was lost in recovering it and I was waiting for another one to get in stock when my sales engineer emailed me this," he wrote in the description.

The email in the screenshot reads, "Hey [name redacted], you might laugh a little. For some reason, the post office shipped your guitar to Jim Root of Slipknot. We are working on the solution now."

The man asked the representative if Sweetwater can get Root to sign the guitar for him to commemorate the mistake.

Loudwire reached out to Sweetwater to confirm whether the alleged story is true or not, but have not yet received a response. The company does sell a variety of Jim Root signature model guitars, so it doesn't seem that far-fetched that a mistake like this could have happened.

See photos from the Reddit post below.

Here's to hoping the guy gets his guitar soon!

email to fan from sweet water about guitar being sent to jim root Reddit.com/r/guitar - @WhiskeyTangoFoxtrotG loading...

jackson guitar accidentally sent to jim root Reddit.com/r/guitar - @WhiskeyTangoFoxtrotG loading...