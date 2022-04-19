Fan Wrote Lyrics + Sang Over Metallica’s Legendary Instrumental Song ‘The Call of Ktulu’

One fan has written lyrics to and sang over Metallica's legendary instrumental song "The Call of Ktulu."

The Ride the Lightning album closer is regarded as one of metal's all-time great instrumentals and showcased Metallica's progression toward more the more complex and nuanced songwriting that would later be expressed on Master of Puppets and even more so in its successor, ...And Justice for All.

It's an imposing song for any seasoned band to even cover, much less write original lyrics for the track inspired by horror fantasy/science fiction writer H.P. Lovecraft's famous short story, Call of Cthulu, which was published in early 1928.

YouTuber Less, who alerted Loudwire of his daring undertaking, really put in a ton of effort, and wrote a bit of a short story of his own for the lyrics (nearly 350 words), which stretch across the nearly 10-minute song, including spoken words parts that enhance its epic scale. Vocally, there's shades of James Hetfield obviously in play, but Less doesn't try to be a clone singer and instead walks the line between clean singing and a gruff, more thrash-typical approach which works well.

Listen to this slice of musical fan-fiction, so to speak, at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics below.

Fan-Written "Call of Ktulu" Lyrics

There are remnants of Monster

stuck in a world of human race

It brought us destruction

from the eons long gone in the time And I saw, I made the shape

Believe me, that Thing is going to wake We live in ignorance on the seas of infinity

We cannot run away

from this dark age deadly light

You should know that’s the force

was before humanity That Gods, they freeze my blood

and I’m mad, when I dream of them

I saw the manuscript

and I couldn’t fall asleep again

And I tried every night

But sickly was imagination mine I read a story strange

of societies and secret cults

Dark voices from the past

and titanic walls of slimy stones

And that sound, mysterious

like a flap of monstrous wings One man was crying at night

to be saved from a hellish Being

And then another one

jumped out of the window’s heights

There was fear, there was a scream

haunted groans of tormented lives Go throughout the waves

where Cthulhu slipped

under the water rough, so go There was a bang just like the stench

of thousands open graves, then go Time never waits, the Force is awake

Only to lead us for a war

Ready to crush, destroy the land

with only a single punch Its trace erases memories with the death

Blackness was spilled, mankind is gone

pushing in killing darkness No, we’ll not survive, all stuck in fear

in face of dripping Babylon

But what if that Thing is only a lie? The hideous stone city of R'lyeh, the monolithic fortress, hides the great Cthulhu and his horde in muddy tombs. People's words cannot describe that Thing and an abyss of screams and insanity. Soon the Monster will grope its way through the black gates. And when I think about the size of all down there - I want to cease to exist. We live in a temporary place

There’s no courage till that Thing’s still here

Our empty fates shall be left

Forever undone

"The Call of Ktulu" With Fan Vocals (Metallica Cover)