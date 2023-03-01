The Lyrics to Metallica’s ’72 Seasons’ Song ‘If Darkness Had a Son’

"If Darkness Had a Son," the third song off Metallica's 2023 album 72 Seasons has now been released and here are the lyrics.

Fans got the first taste of new Metallica music back in late November when the legends announced their long-awaited successor to 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, marking April 14 as the release date for 72 Seasons.

The super old school sounding "Lux Aeterna" was a throwback to an era many fans have been pining for, while "Screaming Suicide," the second single, positioned itself in an entirely different manner as Metallica address the taboo of suicide and reassure fans that they are not alone in experiencing dark thoughts.

Below, you can read the lyrics to "If Darkness Had a Son," the ninth song on the 12-track album.

Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" Lyrics

Temptation

Temptation

Temptation

Temptation The beast still shouts for what it’s yearning

He stokes the fire, desire burning

The never-ending quenchless craving

The unforgiving misbehaving If darkness had a son, here I am

Temptation is his father

If darkness had a son, here I am

I bathe in holy water

Temptation, leave me be Temptation

Temptation

Temptation

Temptation So paint your eyes as black as sorrow

Hide yourself behind tomorrow

The nightmares search for infiltration

In domination, captivation If darkness had a son, here I am

Temptation is his father

If darkness had a son, here I am

I bathe in holy water

Temptation, leave me be Return again to where it’s darkest

Dragging home this heathen harvest

And all the children subjugated

Manipulated, propagated If darkness had a son, here I am

Temptation is his father

If darkness had a son, here I am

I bathe in holy water If darkness had a son

Here I am

If darkness had a son

Here I am

If darkness had a son

Here I am

I bathe in holy water

Temptation, leave me be

Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" Music Video

