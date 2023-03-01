The Lyrics to Metallica’s ’72 Seasons’ Song ‘If Darkness Had a Son’
"If Darkness Had a Son," the third song off Metallica's 2023 album 72 Seasons has now been released and here are the lyrics.
Fans got the first taste of new Metallica music back in late November when the legends announced their long-awaited successor to 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, marking April 14 as the release date for 72 Seasons.
The super old school sounding "Lux Aeterna" was a throwback to an era many fans have been pining for, while "Screaming Suicide," the second single, positioned itself in an entirely different manner as Metallica address the taboo of suicide and reassure fans that they are not alone in experiencing dark thoughts.
Below, you can read the lyrics to "If Darkness Had a Son," the ninth song on the 12-track album.
Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" Lyrics
Temptation
Temptation
Temptation
Temptation
The beast still shouts for what it’s yearning
He stokes the fire, desire burning
The never-ending quenchless craving
The unforgiving misbehaving
If darkness had a son, here I am
Temptation is his father
If darkness had a son, here I am
I bathe in holy water
Temptation, leave me be
Temptation
Temptation
Temptation
Temptation
So paint your eyes as black as sorrow
Hide yourself behind tomorrow
The nightmares search for infiltration
In domination, captivation
If darkness had a son, here I am
Temptation is his father
If darkness had a son, here I am
I bathe in holy water
Temptation, leave me be
Return again to where it’s darkest
Dragging home this heathen harvest
And all the children subjugated
Manipulated, propagated
If darkness had a son, here I am
Temptation is his father
If darkness had a son, here I am
I bathe in holy water
If darkness had a son
Here I am
If darkness had a son
Here I am
If darkness had a son
Here I am
I bathe in holy water
Temptation, leave me be
Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" Music Video
Ranking the Opening Song on Every Metallica Album
PLAYLIST: Early Thrash - The '80s & '90s
- Listen/follow here.