Metallica’s ‘Lux Æterna’ Soundtracks Daytona 500 Super Bowl Commercial

When it comes to NASCAR, you'd hard pressed to find a better band to soundtrack the high-revving action than Metallica. And with the Daytona 500 coming up later this month, Metallica's "Lux Æterna" got a little extra play promoting Fox's coverage of the legendary race.

This year's Daytona 500, which is the 65th running, will take place Feb. 19 on FOX, which also had the Super Bowl coverage on Sunday.

The Super Bowl promo for the race featured a quick-cutting montage, showcasing the crowds, the speed and sweet moments of victory alongside flashback footage of the Daytona 500 vehicles and how they've evolved while racing over the years.

Metallica hyped up the song's appearance in the spot, stating, "Did you catch that last #SuperBowlLVII commercial?? Next Sunday, it’s full speed or nothing. Catch the 65th running of the Daytona 500 - February 19 on @FOXTV.

It should be noted that Metallica's "Lux Æterna" is featured on the band's forthcoming album, 72 Seasons, which is due April 14. You can pre-order the album here. You can also catch Metallica in concert, getting tickets at this location.