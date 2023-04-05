Metallica's full 72 Seasons album is fast approaching on April 14. And in a characteristically welcoming Metallica gesture to the metal band's global fan base, they've released lyric videos in multiple different languages for the songs so far culled from the album.

Stretching back to last fall, that includes the 72 Seasons cuts "Lux Æterna," "Screaming Suicide," "If Darkness Had a Son" and the most recently issued, the imminent effort's thematic title track.

Watch all the different lyric videos below.

On Wednesday (April 5), Metallica uploaded lyric videos for the song "72 Seasons" in eight different languages — English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Japanese, German, Italian and Korean. They did the same thing with "If Darkness Had a Son" two weeks ago.

Metallica's "Screaming Suicide" lyric videos are available in six different languages (English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese and Japanese). "Lux Æterna" lyric videos are available in four different ones (English, Japanese, German, Spanish and Portuguese).

Metallica's "M72 World Tour" starts this month. Get tickets here. Pre-order 72 Seasons here.

Metallica, "72 Seasons" (English Lyric Video)

Metallica, "72 Seasons" (Spanish Lyric Video)

Metallica, "72 Seasons" (Portuguese Lyric Video)

Metallica, "72 Seasons" (French Lyric Video)

Metallica, "72 Seasons" (Japanese Lyric Video)

Metallica, "72 Seasons" (German Lyric Video)

Metallica, "72 Seasons" (Italian Lyric Video)

Metallica, "72 Seasons" (Korean Lyric Video)

Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" (Spanish Lyric Video)

Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" (English Lyric Video)

Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" (German Lyric Video)

Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" (French Lyric Video)

Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" (Italian Lyric Video)

Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" (Portuguese Lyric Video)

Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" (Japanese Lyric Video)

Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" (Korean Lyric Video)

Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" (English Lyric Video)

Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" (Spanish Lyric Video)

Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" (German Lyric Video)

Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" (French Lyric Video)

Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" (Portuguese Lyric Video)

Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" (Japanese Lyric Video)

Metallica, "Lux Æterna" (English Lyric Video)

"Lux Æterna" (Japanese Lyric Video)

"Lux Æterna" (German Lyric Video)

"Lux Æterna" (Spanish Lyric Video)

"Lux Æterna" (Portuguese Lyric Video)