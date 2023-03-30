Metallica have now released their song "72 Seasons," the title track from the band's 72 Seasons album that arrives April 14. The tune, the album's opening number, emerged Thursday (March 30) after Metallica had shared increasingly longer teasers for it.

The day prior (March 29), Metallica issued an excerpt of "72 Seasons" that was 55 seconds long. A March 28 clip was around 30 seconds. The first "72 Seasons" teaser from March 27 clocked in at 15 seconds. Now, Metallica fans can hear the whole tune.

It's "72 Seasons" From Metallica

"72 Seasons" underlines Metallica's renewed mission with its thematic take on our formative years. Indeed, the 72 Seasons of Metallica refer to the first 18 years of a person's life, according to singer-guitarist James Hetfield. (Four seasons in a year: 4 × 18 = 72.)

"Is there a special meaning to the title?” the rocker said when the album was first announced. "72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are."

Before now, us ardent Metallica fans had already been privy to the 72 Seasons songs "Lux Æterna," "Screaming Suicide" and "If Darkness Had a Son."

Meanwhile, Metallica's extensive "M72 World Tour" starts in April. You can get tickets here. You can pre-order the 72 Seasons album here.

Read the lyrics for "72 Seasons" below. Watch the official music video underneath. Find Metallica's upcoming tour dates below that.

Metallica, "72 Seasons" Lyrics

Feeding on the wrath of man

Shot down

Traumatic

Time haunted by the past

Long gone

Dogmatic

Although the die is cast Shot down

Volcanic

But what is done is done and done

Look back

Psychotic

No chance before this life began Staring into black light

Dominating birthright Wrath of man

Leaching through

Split in two Wrath of man

Crash into

Point of view Wrath of man

Violence

Inheritance Wrath of man

Thrive upon

Feeding on

72 seasons gone Feeding on the wrath of man

Shoot back

Erratic

Mad seasons take their toll

New mask

Chaotic

Completely lost control Shoot back

Fanatic

Wither under looming shadow cast

Slip back

Narcotic

Blinded by the ashes of the past Staring into black light

Choking on the stage fright Wrath of man

Leaching through

Split in two Wrath of man

Crash into

Point of view Wrath of man

Violence

Inheritance Wrath of man

Thrive upon

Feeding on

72 seasons gone Piercing through

Cut in two

Polarize Point of view

Crash into

Paralyze Feeding on the wrath of man

Man down

Barbaric

Quick fire machine gun thoughts

Deep seed

Stigmatic

Some have and some have not Man down

Demonic

No mercy from the ghost within

Turn back

Hypnotic

There’s breathing out but not back in Staring into black light

Permanently midnight Wrath of man

Leaching through

Split in two Wrath of man

Crash into

Point of view Wrath of man

Violence

Inheritance Wrath of man

Thrive upon

Feeding on

72 seasons gone Feeding on the wrath of man

Metallica, "72 Seasons" (Music Video)

Metallica, "72 Seasons" Single

Metallica 2023 World Tour Dates

April 27 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena

April 29 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena

May 17 – Paris FR @ Stade de France

May 19 – Paris FR @ Stade de France

May 26 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

May 28 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

June 16 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

June 18 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

Aug. 4 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 6 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 1 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Nov. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

May 24, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

May 26, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

June 7, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 9, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

July 5, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 7, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 12, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas

July 14, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth

Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol