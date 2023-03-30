Metallica Make Their New Mission Clear on Thematic ’72 Seasons’ Title Track
Metallica have now released their song "72 Seasons," the title track from the band's 72 Seasons album that arrives April 14. The tune, the album's opening number, emerged Thursday (March 30) after Metallica had shared increasingly longer teasers for it.
The day prior (March 29), Metallica issued an excerpt of "72 Seasons" that was 55 seconds long. A March 28 clip was around 30 seconds. The first "72 Seasons" teaser from March 27 clocked in at 15 seconds. Now, Metallica fans can hear the whole tune.
Listen down toward the bottom of this post.
It's "72 Seasons" From Metallica
"72 Seasons" underlines Metallica's renewed mission with its thematic take on our formative years. Indeed, the 72 Seasons of Metallica refer to the first 18 years of a person's life, according to singer-guitarist James Hetfield. (Four seasons in a year: 4 × 18 = 72.)
"Is there a special meaning to the title?” the rocker said when the album was first announced. "72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are."
Before now, us ardent Metallica fans had already been privy to the 72 Seasons songs "Lux Æterna," "Screaming Suicide" and "If Darkness Had a Son."
Meanwhile, Metallica's extensive "M72 World Tour" starts in April. You can get tickets here. You can pre-order the 72 Seasons album here.
Read the lyrics for "72 Seasons" below. Watch the official music video underneath. Find Metallica's upcoming tour dates below that.
Metallica, "72 Seasons" Lyrics
Feeding on the wrath of man
Shot down
Traumatic
Time haunted by the past
Long gone
Dogmatic
Although the die is cast
Shot down
Volcanic
But what is done is done and done
Look back
Psychotic
No chance before this life began
Staring into black light
Dominating birthright
Wrath of man
Leaching through
Split in two
Wrath of man
Crash into
Point of view
Wrath of man
Violence
Inheritance
Wrath of man
Thrive upon
Feeding on
72 seasons gone
Feeding on the wrath of man
Shoot back
Erratic
Mad seasons take their toll
New mask
Chaotic
Completely lost control
Shoot back
Fanatic
Wither under looming shadow cast
Slip back
Narcotic
Blinded by the ashes of the past
Staring into black light
Choking on the stage fright
Wrath of man
Leaching through
Split in two
Wrath of man
Crash into
Point of view
Wrath of man
Violence
Inheritance
Wrath of man
Thrive upon
Feeding on
72 seasons gone
Piercing through
Cut in two
Polarize
Point of view
Crash into
Paralyze
Feeding on the wrath of man
Man down
Barbaric
Quick fire machine gun thoughts
Deep seed
Stigmatic
Some have and some have not
Man down
Demonic
No mercy from the ghost within
Turn back
Hypnotic
There’s breathing out but not back in
Staring into black light
Permanently midnight
Wrath of man
Leaching through
Split in two
Wrath of man
Crash into
Point of view
Wrath of man
Violence
Inheritance
Wrath of man
Thrive upon
Feeding on
72 seasons gone
Feeding on the wrath of man
Metallica, "72 Seasons" (Music Video)
Metallica, "72 Seasons" Single
Metallica 2023 World Tour Dates
April 27 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena
April 29 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena
May 17 – Paris FR @ Stade de France
May 19 – Paris FR @ Stade de France
May 26 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
May 28 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
June 16 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium
June 18 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium
Aug. 4 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 6 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 20 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 1 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Sept. 3 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome
Nov. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome
Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Nov. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
May 24, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
May 26, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
June 7, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
June 9, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
July 5, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
July 7, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
July 12, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas
July 14, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas
Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth
Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth
Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol