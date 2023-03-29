Metallica Share Another Even Longer Teaser of ’72 Seasons’ Title Track
Metallica have stirred fans with another yet longer preview of "72 Seasons," the title track from the band's 72 Seasons album that arrives on April 14.
Metallica have promised the full "72 Seasons" song will emerge Thursday (March 30). Wednesday's excerpt is 55 seconds long. The one shared by Metallica on March 28 was around 30 seconds. The first "72 Seasons" teaser from March 27 clocked in at 15 seconds.
Listen to the newest clip near the bottom of this post. This time around, in addition to hearing that patented Metallica thrash, we also get some vocals.
Before this week, us fervent Metallica fans had already been privy to the 72 Seasons songs "Lux Æterna," "Screaming Suicide" and "If Darkness Had a Son." They were all issued in previous months.
Meanwhile, Metallica's extensive "M72 World Tour" starts in April. You can get tickets here. You can also pre-order the 72 Seasons album here.
And since "72 Seasons" is the opening track on 72 Seasons, why not read Loudwire's ranking of Metallica album openers? It's under the tour dates.
Metallica, "72 Seasons" Preview (55 Sec.)
Metallica 2023 World Tour Dates
April 27 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena
April 29 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena
May 17 – Paris FR @ Stade de France
May 19 – Paris FR @ Stade de France
May 26 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
May 28 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
June 16 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium
June 18 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium
Aug. 4 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 6 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 20 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 1 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Sept. 3 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome
Nov. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome
Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Nov. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
May 24, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
May 26, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
June 7, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
June 9, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
July 5, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
July 7, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
July 12, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas
July 14, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas
Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth
Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth
Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol