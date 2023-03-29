Metallica have stirred fans with another yet longer preview of "72 Seasons," the title track from the band's 72 Seasons album that arrives on April 14.

Metallica have promised the full "72 Seasons" song will emerge Thursday (March 30). Wednesday's excerpt is 55 seconds long. The one shared by Metallica on March 28 was around 30 seconds. The first "72 Seasons" teaser from March 27 clocked in at 15 seconds.

Listen to the newest clip near the bottom of this post. This time around, in addition to hearing that patented Metallica thrash, we also get some vocals.

Before this week, us fervent Metallica fans had already been privy to the 72 Seasons songs "Lux Æterna," "Screaming Suicide" and "If Darkness Had a Son." They were all issued in previous months.

Meanwhile, Metallica's extensive "M72 World Tour" starts in April. You can get tickets here. You can also pre-order the 72 Seasons album here.

And since "72 Seasons" is the opening track on 72 Seasons, why not read Loudwire's ranking of Metallica album openers? It's under the tour dates.

Metallica, "72 Seasons" Preview (55 Sec.)

Metallica 2023 World Tour Dates

April 27 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena

April 29 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena

May 17 – Paris FR @ Stade de France

May 19 – Paris FR @ Stade de France

May 26 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

May 28 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

June 16 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

June 18 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

Aug. 4 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 6 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 1 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Nov. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

May 24, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

May 26, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

June 7, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 9, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

July 5, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 7, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 12, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas

July 14, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth

Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol