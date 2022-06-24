Metallica continue to step up in times of need, and their latest contribution to helping around the world comes in Germany. Last July, massive flooding over a 48 hour period led to widespread destruction and 184 deaths. After hearing of the natural disaster, Metallica issued a limited edition single of "Enter Sandman" designed to raise funds, with over 130,000 € (approximately $137,000 U.S.) being collected for Aktion Deutschland Hilft's relief efforts.

The special single, issued in August last year to coincide with the self-titled Black Album's 30th anniversary edition release, came as a numbered, glow-in-the-dark 7" vinyl, and was also made available in Maxi CD and 3" PockIt CD formats. All profits from sales from each format were directed to helping out flood victims.

Aktion Deutschland Hilft has collected the donations, and fans can still donate to help out those who lost their homes in the floods at this location. The organization works to provide rapid and effective aid after large catastrophes and emergency situations.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the flooding led to overflowing rivers that carried away cars and ripped buildings apart, while other structures were left on the verge of collapse with the ground floors being buried under thick mud.

Metallica continue to be one of the most charitable bands in music, with many of their actions taking part through the All Within My Hands Foundation. Started by the group in 2017, the organization has not only helped out with aid in natural disasters, but has frequently assisted local food banks, started a trade scholarship program and more. You can donate to the band's continued charitable efforts here.