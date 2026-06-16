Metallica made sweeping changes to the imagery on their social media on Tuesday, causing fans to speculate that the band might be preparing for a major announcement.

Follow-up comments from the official Metallica accounts are trying to quell those rumors.

What Happened When Metallica Updated Their Social Media

Metallica updated the profile and header images on some of their social media accounts, removing the black and yellow theme from their 2023 album, 72 Seasons. The same color scheme has also been used throughout their M72 World Tour, which started in 2023 and continues for a few more weeks before wrapping up on July 5 in London.

The updated images featured a gray background with the black Metallica logo. Their Facebook profile image was swapped for a black "M" from the band's logo sitting on a gray background.

Metallica via Facebook Metallica via Facebook

On the surface, the change doesn't seem like a huge deal. But this is Metallica, a band that has been consistent with its imagery down to the specific colors it uses throughout each album and tour cycle.

Fans immediately wondered if something was up.

"The last time I (saw) this was when 72 Seasons hard dropped," one commenter recalled on Facebook.

Others tried to draw parallels between the updated logo and notable upcoming album anniversaries. The 35th anniversary of the release of Metallica's 1991 self-titled "black album" is Aug. 12.

Metallica Responds To Fan Speculation

Metallica claims that fans shouldn't bother to speculate that they're up to something.

The band's official Facebook account later left a comment on their new profile image with the black "M" saying, "It's nothing, folks. Just a little refresh of the socials."

READ MORE: Favorite Metallica Album of 33 Big Rock + Metal Musicians

Moments later, another comment from the band was left on their new header image on the account.

"Sorry, couldn't make up our mind."

Some read that as Metallica trying to be cheeky about the change.

"Come on, just tell us. Whatever it is, you know we'll buy it," one fan replied.

The Metallica account responded with "Sorry, nothing more than a little social refresh."

Metallica via Facebook Metallica via Facebook

Similar Colors Used For Metallica's Sphere Residency

If the gray in Metallica's social media updates looks familiar, a similar color was used when the band first announced an upcoming residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Promoted as Metallica's "Life Burns Faster" residency, the run at Sphere will begin on Oct. 1. The start of the residency is currently the next scheduled live date for the band after the M72 tour wraps on July 6.

Metallica has made no mention of the Sphere residency when responding to fan comments on social media.

Before Metallica winds down the cycle for 72 Seasons, here is a look at how the album ranks among the rest of the band's releases.