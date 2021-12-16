MGK’s Upcoming Music Saga Movie Lands Star-Studded Cast Including Megan Fox, Ruby Rose

Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming movie Taurus has revealed a star-studded cast including his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, as well as model Ruby Rose.

The musical saga film to be led by Colson Baker — MGK's real name and his acting moniker — explores fame, addiction, the music industry and the artistic process, according to NME. And the cast is packed with additional stars such as Scoot McNairy (Narcos) and Maddie Hasson (Malignant). Musicians Lil Tjay, Lil Meech and Naomi Wild also play a part in the flick.

From a synopsis in Deadline, the movie stars a MGK as "talented but troubled musician who spends his days and nights searching endlessly for the that the inspiration to record one last song."

Fox is set to play the lead character's ex-girlfriend. Rose will play his drug dealer, Hasson will play his sister-like assistant and McNairy, Lil Tjay and Lil Meech will play the musician's collaborators.

Loosely based on late artists like Mac Miller, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke, the film's producers said it's "not in any way a biopic or based on any artist." It was originally titled Good News after a Miller song of the same name. After complaints, including one from Miller's brother, it was retitled.

A producers' statement at the time acknowledged the title, intended as an homage to Miller and other artists gone too soon, "feels disrespectful. We've heard from many people on social media who have found offense with the title, so … we will change it."