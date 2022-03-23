Michael Schenker Group Announce U.S. Leg of 50th Anniversary Tour
The Michael Schenker Group have given us a half century of heavy music and this fall fans across the U.S. will get a chance to dig into his catalog when Schenker takes his self-titled band on tour.
The trek gets underway Sept. 27 at the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, California and will keep the group out on the road through Nov. 6 at the Tulsa Theater in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For a majority of the run, Eric Martin and Images of Eden will provide support. Damon Johnson and the Get Ready will replace Martin for two dates in late October, and then W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint will join MSG for a handful of November shows. See the full itinerary below.
For Schenker, not only is it his 50th anniversary, but MSG will also be putting out a new album, Universal, scheduled for a May 27 street date through Atomic Fire Records.
As for the tour, you can look for Schenker's current lineup of MSG to include vocalist Ronnie Romero, drummer Bodo Schopf, keyboardist and guitarist Steve Mann and bassist Barend Courbois.
Get your tickets now for the Michael Schenker Group on tour this fall at this location.
Michael Schenker Group With Eric Martin + Images of Eden
Sept. 27 - San Juan Capistrano, Calif. @ The Coach House
Sept. 28 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Sept. 29 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Oct. 01 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Saban Theater
Oct. 02 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Count's Vamp'd
Oct. 04 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
Oct. 06 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop’s
Oct. 07 - Des Plaines, Ill. @ Des Plaines Theater
Oct. 08 - St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater
Oct. 09 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst Theater
Oct. 11 - Hobart, Ind. @ The Art Theater
Oct. 12 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
Oct. 14 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King Of Clubs
Oct. 15 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater
Oct. 16 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpo's
Oct. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels
Oct. 19 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault * MSG only
Oct. 20 - Plymouth, N.H. @ Flying Monkey
Oct. 21 - Beverly, Mass. @ Cabot Theater
Oct. 22 - New York, N.Y @ Sony Hall
Oct. 23 - Newton, N.J. @ Newton Theater
Oct. 25 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theater
Oct. 26 - Leesburg, Va. @ Tally Ho
Oct. 27 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
Michael Schenker Group With Damon Johnson & The Get Ready + Images of Eden
Oct. 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts
Oct. 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Michael Schenker Group With W.A.S.P. + Armored Saint
Nov. 02 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Nov. 03 - Corpus Christi Texas @ Concrete Street Pavilion
Nov. 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ Eaton Arena
Nov. 05 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
Nov. 06 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater