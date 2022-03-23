Michael Schenker Group Announce U.S. Leg of 50th Anniversary Tour

The Michael Schenker Group have given us a half century of heavy music and this fall fans across the U.S. will get a chance to dig into his catalog when Schenker takes his self-titled band on tour.

The trek gets underway Sept. 27 at the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, California and will keep the group out on the road through Nov. 6 at the Tulsa Theater in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For a majority of the run, Eric Martin and Images of Eden will provide support. Damon Johnson and the Get Ready will replace Martin for two dates in late October, and then W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint will join MSG for a handful of November shows. See the full itinerary below.

For Schenker, not only is it his 50th anniversary, but MSG will also be putting out a new album, Universal, scheduled for a May 27 street date through Atomic Fire Records.

As for the tour, you can look for Schenker's current lineup of MSG to include vocalist Ronnie Romero, drummer Bodo Schopf, keyboardist and guitarist Steve Mann and bassist Barend Courbois.

Get your tickets now for the Michael Schenker Group on tour this fall

Michael Schenker Group With Eric Martin + Images of Eden

Sept. 27 - San Juan Capistrano, Calif. @ The Coach House

Sept. 28 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Sept. 29 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Oct. 01 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Saban Theater

Oct. 02 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Count's Vamp'd

Oct. 04 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

Oct. 06 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop’s

Oct. 07 - Des Plaines, Ill. @ Des Plaines Theater

Oct. 08 - St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater

Oct. 09 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst Theater

Oct. 11 - Hobart, Ind. @ The Art Theater

Oct. 12 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Oct. 14 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King Of Clubs

Oct. 15 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater

Oct. 16 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpo's

Oct. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels

Oct. 19 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault * MSG only

Oct. 20 - Plymouth, N.H. @ Flying Monkey

Oct. 21 - Beverly, Mass. @ Cabot Theater

Oct. 22 - New York, N.Y @ Sony Hall

Oct. 23 - Newton, N.J. @ Newton Theater

Oct. 25 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theater

Oct. 26 - Leesburg, Va. @ Tally Ho

Oct. 27 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

Michael Schenker Group With Damon Johnson & The Get Ready + Images of Eden

Oct. 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

Oct. 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Michael Schenker Group With W.A.S.P. + Armored Saint

Nov. 02 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Nov. 03 - Corpus Christi Texas @ Concrete Street Pavilion

Nov. 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ Eaton Arena

Nov. 05 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Nov. 06 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

