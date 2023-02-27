Is a Dave Mustaine + Michael Sweet Collaboration in the Future?

A collaboration between Stryper's Michael Sweet and Megedeth's Dave Mustaine could be in the works. Sweet recently appeared on the "Scars And Guitars" podcast, where he confirmed he has spoken to Mustaine about writing music together.

"I think that would be kind of unique and pretty cool," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH). "We've talked about it in text messages — and on the phone. I think one conversation we had. And I mentioned how I'd love to write stuff with him, and he said he had a bunch of ideas that he's built up over the years, and he could present me with some ideas, riff ideas."

"I don't know if he wants to remain anonymous or not, but I kind of threw that out the window by just talking about it right now, so if it ever does happen, I think people will know," Sweet continued.

It's no secret the two musicians have built a solid friendship over the years. In fact, Mustaine wrote a blurb for Sweet's autobiography "Honestly" back in 2013. "I learned a long time ago not to judge a book by its cover, and as much as I used to think that I am nothing like Michael Sweet, I have come to realize that we both have had a lot of hardships in common; the same trials and tribulations, the same band problems, and some of the same relationship issues," Mustaine wrote.

In addition, the two share similar views on religion. Mustaine was raised a Jehovah's Witness and is now a born-again Christian, and Stryper, as we all know, was the first the first overtly Christian metal band to hit the mainstream.

"I respect Dave as a writer and as an artist, and I think, or at least I hope, he respects me," Sweet concluded. "And I think it would be really interesting for him and I to collaborate and write something together. I think it would be really great; it would turn out really great."

The collaboration may have to wait, as Mustaine is currently on tour with Megadeth.