Black rock 'n' roll hooligans Midnight are at it again with "Szex Witchery," the first new song off their forthcoming fifth album, Let There Be Witchery.

The record follows 2020's Rebirth By Blasphemy, which was their first on Metal Blade Records after tormenting the underground for more than 15 years with their punk-addled brand of Venom and Motorhead worship. "Szex Witchery" is a blackened bop with steely riffs and leader Athenar's affinity for melodic undertones and shout-along choruses is again on display here.

"I always want it to be loud and nasty. That kinda thing never gets old with me," offered Athenar. "How funny will that look to see me at age 77 — if I reach that point — sitting on the porch blasting Hellhammer?"

"If I were to give actual good advice, I would say stay clear of anything to do with Midnight," he continued, "But I'm not a rational thinker, so as usual, I will give terrible advice and say punish your earholes and play this album as loud as your stereo goes, go out to a gig and mingle with others that you don't know, lick their faces and rub upon each other's sweaty torsos to the hellish, neanderthalish noise of a band called Midnight! You gotta release your demons somehow! That's why you should give a shit, or two."

Listen to the song below.

Right after the March 4 release of the album, Midnight will head out on the road in support of black metal icons Mayhem and Watain on a North American run that stretches from March 7 through April 3. See the full list of tour dates here.

View the Let There Be Witchery artwork (by William Lacey) and track listing further down the page and head here to pre-order your copy. The album was recorded at Mercenary Studios in Cleveland, Ohio with producer Noah Buchanan.

Midnight, "Szex Witchery"

Midnight, Let There Be Witchery Album Art + Track Listing

Midnight, 'Let There Be Witchery' Metal Blade loading...

01. "Telepathic Nightmare"

02. "Frothing Foulness"

03. "In Sinful Secrecy"

04. "Nocturnal Molestation"

05. "More Torment"

06. "Let There Be Sodomy"

07. "Devil Virgin"

08. "Snake Obsession"

09. "Villainy Wretched Villainy"

10. "Szex Witchery"