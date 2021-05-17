The reassembled original Misfits — lead singer Glenn Danzig with bassist Jerry Only and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein — aren't done performing reunion concerts just yet. The horror-punk pioneers have just been revealed as headliners for Riot Fest 2022, where they'll perform their classic 1982 debut, Walk Among Us, in its entirety.

That's right — they'll be playing Riot Fest 2022, not this fall's edition of the festival, of which the stacked 2021 artist lineup emerged last week. Still, in a somewhat surprising move, the Misfits Riot Fest announcement arrived hot on the heels of that information:

"Just Announced: The Original Misfits will 'Walk Among Us' at Riot Fest 2022 with a 40th anniversary album play of their classic 'Walk Among Us,'" Riot Fest shared on Monday (May 17). "They will join My Chemical Romance September 16-18, 2022 in Chicago."

Riot Fest 2021 will be its first year back since 2019; 2020's festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. My Chemical Romance, initially announced for 2020, ultimately elected not to tour this year. They'll join the Misfits on the Riot Fest bill next year.

A punk reunion long in the making, Misfits' original members first got back together in 2016 at a pair of Riot Fest performances in Chicago and Denver. The trio of Danzig, Only and Doyle was joined onstage by drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade, who've continued to back the Misfits for subsequent shows, including an October 2019 stint at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The band will also perform this fall at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, Calif.

The Misfits descend on Riot Rest Chicago on Sept. 17, 2022. The surrounding full lineup announcement will follow next year. Get tickets and details at riotfest.org.