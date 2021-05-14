Riot Fest has just announced a massive lineup for the fall. The three-day festival will be headlined by Nine Inch Nails, the Smashing Pumpkins and Run the Jewels, while acts such as Faith No More, Pixies and Devo round out the bill.

My Chemical Romance were initially slotted to headline Riot Fest 2021, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced MCR to postpone the entirety of their 2021 touring plans. However, My Chem are confirmed to headline the 2022 Riot Fest.

The stacked Riot Fest 2021 lineup also includes Mr. Bungle, Coheed & Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, NOFX, Sublime with Rome, New Found Glory, Circle Jerks, Simple Plan, the Ghost Inside, Dinosaur Jr., Gogol Bordello, Thrice, GWAR, Fever 333 and more.

Riot Fest

“We’ve missed you and we can't wait to see you this year (and/or next year!) September 15–17, 2021 in Douglass Park, Chicago,” Riot Fest writes. “See you real soon…”

Single day tickets will go on sale next week. Fans who want to transfer or refund their tickets may do so here. 2021 ticket holders will gain access to 2022 Riot Fest tickets at a special price.