Watch Crowd Do Push-Ups in the Mosh Pit at Death Metal Show

A group of concertgoers did push-ups in the mosh pit during a recent gig from Frozen Soul, as shown in a clip subsequently shared by the burgeoning Texas death metal band.

The muscular sound of the musical combo seemingly inspired the show-goers to get their pump on mid-performance in Chicago last Saturday (May 28).

Frozen Soul were there at Concord Music Hall supporting Dying Fetus and Chelsea Grin as part of a spring North American tour along with Bodysnatcher and Undeath.

"CHICAGO WENT OFF!!" Frozen Soul said alongside the clip when they posted it on Instagram the following day. They captioned it, Push Ups in the Pit, appending the emojis for a flexed bicep and a face with steam from the nose.

"We can always count on Chicago to go hard in the pit and have a great time!" they added.

The hashtags Frozen Soul included in the post pointed to their recognition of the wellness benefits of in-concert fitness, with tags for metal-minded exercise topics such as #metalworkout and #metalfitness appearing after the band's initial message.

Frozen Soul first came onto many metal fans' radar with their 2021 album, Crypt of Ice. Loudwire called it one of the best debuts of the year and a top 2021 album overall.

Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul + Undeath Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

May 31 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

June 1 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell

June 2 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

June 3 – New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

June 4 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

June 5 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

