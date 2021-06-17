Here’s the Most Commonly-Used Word in Metallica’s Lyrics

In case you were looking for any useless but interesting facts about Metallica today, we've got you covered. Due to the immense efforts of a Metallica fan on the internet, we know what the band's most commonly-used word is.

"Never!"

A user on the Metallica Reddit page created a graph of the most frequently-occurring words in Metallica's lyrics, and "never" was the top word.

Considering one of their absolute most famous songs, "Enter Sandman," has the lyrics "Off to never never land" — this isn't much of a surprise. Other songs that feature the word are, obviously, "Through the Never" and "The Day That Never Comes," and less obvious ones such as "The Unforgiven," "Nothing Else Matters," "Don't Tread on Me," "Wherever I May Roam," "Master of Puppets" and plenty more.

Other words that Metallica repeat a lot in their lyrics are "one," "see," "away," "take," and "life." But we know the one you're probably most curious about is James Hetfield's infamous "yeah," which was used 68 times, according to the same chart. We're not exactly sure what method the Reddit user utilized to achieve these results, but you can view the chart for yourself below.

Almost exactly two years ago, a Slipknot fan did a similar experiment with their lyrics by creating a word map. Coincidentally, the most commonly-used word in their lyrics was "never," too. Apparently metal artists have a thing for saying it.

Pessimists.

Metallica were just announced as one of the headlining acts at France's Hellfest in 2022, which features 350 bands playing six different stages. They're confirmed to appear at a couple of different U.S. festivals in 2021 as well, which you can check out on their website.

reddit.com/r/metallica