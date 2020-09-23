As an artist sometimes you have big dreams. And if you're lucky enough to find some success, you may also have a pretty big budget on your hands. But that doesn't mean that the money is always put to great use, as evidenced by this list of the 10 Most Expensive Rock + Metal Albums.

Sure, there are some rock and metal gems in here, albums such as Metallica's self-titled "black" album and Def Leppard's Hysteria that saw large returns for not only the time and effort that they spent on the record but also the amount of money funded to create their masterpieces. But this list also includes some albums that don't come close to some of these known band's best works.

You can kind of understand Fleetwood Mac going deep into the pockets after the huge success of Rumours to create their double-album follow-up Tusk, but some of these other albums may leave you wondering where all the money went. Join us as we scroll through the most expensive rock and metal albums, seeing what their current going rate would be and how they fared after the album was released, in the gallery below.