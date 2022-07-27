Here are the 10 most metal My Chemical Romance riffs!

Guitarist Ray Toro grew up on heavy metal, vocalist Gerard Way has cited Iron Maiden as a key influence, guitarist Frank Iero is literally in a black metal band, and bassist Mikey Way…well, admittedly, Mikey’s primary influences seem to live outside the metal scope.

Toro’s metal background and Iero’s roots in punk and hardcore create a fusion of stunning, heavy guitarwork that underscores each song to create the unique My Chem sound that has made them one of the biggest rock bands of our generation.

Using metrics such as technicality, speed, key, distortion, chugginess and evilness, we created a list of the band’s heaviest riffs.

Massive thanks to guitarist and MCR superfan Jack Thundercliffe for your help isolating these parts!