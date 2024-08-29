The most searched tribute band over a year-long period (July 2023 - July 2024) has been determined by a new Slingo study — and it's a rock act! In fact, two rock tribute groups top the list.

The study itself is quite simple as Slingo compiled search data into a Top 10 table that also compares the search volume for each tribute act with the search volume for the original artist.

Brit Floyd, the Pink Floyd tribute band, are by far the most frequently searched with 481,100 searches during the aforementioned period of time. That's almost 200,000 more than the runner-up, the Grateful Dead honorees Cubensis (290,900 searches).

Comparatively, Pink Floyd netted 13,760,000 searches from that July 2023 to July 2024 timespan, while Grateful Dead's searches totaled 2,792,000.

In all, seven tributes to rock legends appear on the ranking, including acts paying homage to Bon Jovi, Queen (two different acts), Dire Straits and Elton John.

See the full Top 10 directly below.

About Brit Floyd

Branded as "the world's greatest Pink Floyd experience," Brit Floyd have quite regularly performed well over 100 shows a year since their 2011 formation.

The tribute act hails from Liverpool, U.K. and boasts a 12-person lineup which includes multiple backup singers. The band is led by guitarist/singer/musical director Damian Darlington, who was inspired to form his own tribute act after playing with a different tribute group, The Australian Pink Floyd Show.

According to setlist.fm, Brit Floyd have played "Comfortably Numb," "Run Like Hell" and "Time" the most.

Currently, Brit Floyd have U.K. and European shows booked through the end of November, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Pink Floyd's The Division Bell.

See those dates and learn more about the tribute band at the Brit Floyd website.

