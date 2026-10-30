Here are the 13 most-streamed metal bands of all time on Spotify.

Every metalhead has their favorite bands that they listen to over and over again, but if you've ever wondered which metal bands are listened to most often around the world on Spotify then you've come to the right place.

ChartMasters is an online database that keeps track of worldwide listening behaviors on Spotify and organizes its findings into lists that are updated each day. We specifically checked out their list of the 1,000 Most-Streamed Artists on Spotify, went through everyone listed and picked out the metal acts that made the cut.

The metal artists with the most Spotify streams are listed below in order from the least streams to most, along with their global ranking and total number of streams. Keep in mind that they made the list alongside musicians from countless other genres, so even if their overall ranking seems very low, it's because they're being compared to basically every musical act that's ever been listed on the platform.

READ MORE: What Metal Band Has Sold the Most Albums?

Spotify was first launched in European markets in 2008 and didn't make its way to the U.S. until three years later, so the data only lists how many times they've been streamed on the platform since then.

A few of the metal acts that made the cut may seem like no-brainers, but others may come as a bit of a surprise. Also, the No. 1 metal artist based on Spotify streams was ranked No. 90 overall, so metal just barely cracked the Top 100.

Scroll below to see which metal artists are listened to most around the world on Spotify.

*ChartMasters notes: "Please keep in mind that some artists are missing because their analysis has not been done yet. Here is a complete list of covered artists."

The 13 Most-Streamed Metal Artists of All Time on Spotify These are the 13 most-streamed metal artists of all time on Spotify according to the ChartMasters database, which lists the most-streamed artists of all time. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

See a list of 50 most-streamed rock and metal artists on Spotify below.