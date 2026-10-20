These are the 50 most-streamed rock and metal artists of all time on Spotify (as of October 2026).

We often share definitive rankings of the best hard rock and metal albums, songs, guitarists and the like, but something that isn't concrete is fans' listening habits. Therefore, the order of the most popular artists on Spotify changes constantly.

ChartMasters is an online database that tracks the top-streamed artists on Spotify and updates the list every single day, which means the number of streams each musician has accumulated changes each day and the overall ranking of them may too.

A lot of factors can influence how popular a certain group or musician is on any given day. People tend to listen to specific artists more frequently after something big and newsworthy happens that's related to them, whether they died, a band broke up, announced a huge reunion and so on.

Spotify was founded in 2006, launched to European markets two years later and then the U.S. in 2011. So this list only applies to how many streams each artist has accumulated since then — and only on the Spotify platform.

READ MORE: The Top 25 Best-Selling Hard Rock + Metal Artists of All Time

There's 1,000 of artists listed on ChartMasters' Most Streamed Artists on Spotify page, and we've rounded up the top rock and metal ones below.

We ranked them in the order that they appear on the ChartMasters page and then included their overall global ranking underneath each photo, as well as how many all-time streams they've garnered at the time of publication

Scroll to see the most-streamed rock and metal artists of all time on Spotify.

The 50 Most-Streamed Rock + Metal Artists of All Time on Spotify These are the rock and metal artists that have the most streams on Spotify of all time, ranked from the least the most-streamed (as of October 2026). Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Keep scrolling to see the rock and metal musicians who've made the most money selling concert tickets below.