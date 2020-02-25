Motionless in White have just announced a 2020 U.S. tour with support from Knocked Loose, Stick to Your Guns and Ovtlier.

MIW and Knocked Loose both had huge years in 2019, taking strides toward becoming definitive bands of their generation. Motionless scored big with hits like “Disguise” and “Another Life” from their fifth studio album, while Knocked Loose rose to Code Orange levels of hype with A Different Shade of Blue.

"After years of trying to make it work, the time has come. We are so stoked to be touring with our friends in Knocked Loose, as well as our longtime friends Stick to Your Guns and Ovtlier. Hitting cities in the U.S. we rarely get to see has been a big goal for this album cycle, and this tour continues to push in that direction. Looking forward to seeing some new faces," Chris Motionless says.

Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Feb. 28 at 10AM local time.

4/28 — St. Louis, MO — Pop's

4/29 — Memphis, TN — Minglewood Hall

4/30 — Nashville, TN — Cannery Ballroom

5/02 — Mexico City, MX — Domination Festival*

5/04 — Austin, TX — Emo's

5/05 — Corpus Christi, TX — Brewsters

5/06 — Baton Rouge, LA — Varsity Theatre

5/08 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome To Rockvilile*

5/09 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House Of Blues

5/10 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

5/12 — Huntington, NY — Paramount

5/13 — Albany, NY — Upstate Concert Hall

5/15 — Richmond, VA — The National

5/16 — Wilmington, DE — The Queen**

5/19 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall

5/20 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Clyde Theatre

5/22 — Moline, IL — Rust Belt

5/23 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre

5/24 — Pryor, OK — Rocklahoma*

* Festivals Without STYG, Ovtlier

** Without Knocked Loose