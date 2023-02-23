Motley Crue and Def Leppard's joint 2022 "Stadium Tour" won Rock Tour of the Year at the 2023 Pollstar Awards this week (Feb. 22). Also at the ceremony, the Eagles took home the Pollstar Milestone Award and Dave Grohl honored his manager.

The annual Pollstar Awards, organized by the live music trade publication Pollstar, have recognized and celebrated the live entertainment businesses' most innovative artists, venues, tours, companies and executives over the last 34 years.

The Stadium Tour — Motley Crue and Def Leppard's twice-postponed North American trek together — was also one of the highest-grossing tours of 2022 and earned over $173 million on the road.

"The World Tour," another joint tour from Crue and Leppard, is now traversing the globe with Motley Crue's replacement guitarist John 5 in for a retired Mick Mars. It continues through Europe this summer.

Crue + Leppard Win Best Rock Tour

The Stadium Tour won at Pollstar in more ways than one — Joan Jett received Support/Special Guest Act of the Year for her support on the tour alongside fellow opening acts Poison and Classless Act.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers the Eagles received the Milestone Award in recognition of more than 50 years as a band. Accepting it the Eagles' Don Henley said, "I just want to say how grateful I am for the fact that we've been able to do this for over 50 years now."

Grohl was at Pollstar to give the Personal Manager of the Year award to his longtime manager, John Silva of Silva Artist Management.

Dave Grohl Gets Up at Awards Show

During the show, Grohl came to the stage calling it "the one fucking awards ceremony that's actually fun," according to a press release.

The Foo Fighter added, "I'm here to honor a person that I've known for 33 years, the only manager I've ever had, Mr. John Silva. … We've had some incredible triumphs, and some devastating crises, but the one thing that has kept us together over the years has been love."

The Pollstar Awards are the only "peer-voted" live entertainment industry awards, Pollstar says, meaning winners are decided by other industry professionals. See the full list of 2023 winners here. Other winners included Harry Styles (Major Tour of the Year), Post Malone (Hip-Hop Tour of the Year), Lizzo (R&B Tour of the Year) and Billie Eilish (Pop Tour of the Year).

