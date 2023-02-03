Motley Crue Share First Official Band Photo With John 5

Just like the first day of school where you need new photos before you start your next adventure, Motley Crue have now taken care of that. The band has shared their first official band photo with John 5 via their social media as seen below.

John 5 was officially announced as the band's new touring guitarist after longtime Motley Crue member Mick Mars retired from touring last fall. In recent months, John 5 has done his best to show that Motley made the right choice in calling up on him for the touring slot, showcasing his talents with his "Motley Mondays" covers of Motley Crue songs.

As for the new photo, it's a black-and-white shot taken by acclaimed rock photographer Ross Halfin that shows Nikki Sixx throwing up the horns, Tommy Lee kicking back with a cigarette while the band's blonde members John 5 and Vince Neil are center in the shot.

"Ready to hit the road," the band said using flame emojis and a hashtag for #TheWorldTour, while John 5 shared his excitement offering, "Let's do this!!!." The band also commented on the photo, using one of their song titles, "Looks that KILL."

Having teamed up with Def Leppard for "The Stadium Tour" in the U.S. last year, Motley and Def Leppard will do it all again in 2023 for a global audience. "The World Tour" gets underway Feb. 10 and 11 with shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey, before the band jets off to Mexico City on Feb. 18. They have dates booked into the summer with shows in South America and Europe. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will also be on select dates scheduled this year.

Get your tickets for Motley Crue and Def Leppard on "The World Tour" here.