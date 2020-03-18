Motley Crue Urge Fans to Stay ‘Home Sweet Home’ During Pandemic

As the coronavirus continues to spread, there's an abundance of advice out there for how to stay safe and healthy. Motley Crue have shared theirs — stay "home sweet home."

"We're all in this together, please follow the guidelines in your area," the band wrote in a tweet that also featured the new lyric video for the classic track, featuring footage from The Dirt on the one year anniversary of the film. "A short time of social distancing will mean we sort this out ASAP. Stay safe and make sure to wash your hands and stay home sweet home. Love to you all."

Tours, festivals and other large-scale events are being canceled left and right due to the scope of the virus, which has now affected all 50 states of the U.S., bringing the total number of cases in the country to more than 5,000. Most of the cancelations so far have only been for the months of March and April, being postponed for sometime in the fall.

Motley Crue aren't wrong — many government officials are encouraging people to stay home unless it's absolutely necessary to go out, such as to purchase food and for medical purposes. San Francisco just went on a 24-hour lockdown that will last for several weeks, and the New Jersey city of Hoboken implemented a shelter in place order as well.

To put the effects of the illness into perspective, Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt tested positive recently, and detailed his experiences on his social media. He implores people to take this seriously and stay home. Crown the Empire guitarist Brandon Hoover publicly announced he tested positive as well.

For the sake of your own health, the health of your loved ones and for everyones' well-being — stay home. Read the CDC's guidelines for dealing with this pandemic here.

Motley Crue's summer 2020 Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts is still on as of now. Stay tuned for any updates.

Motley Crue, "Home Sweet Home" (2020 Lyric Video)