Crown the Empire Guitarist Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The coronavirus has begun affecting people in the entertainment industry, from actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba to athletes Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It's also now affecting the music industry, with Crown the Empire guitarist Brandon Hoover revealing that he's tested positive.

In a social media post (viewed below), Hoover stated that he's been asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days (or until further notice). In his posting, he revealed that he started feeling ill about a week ago, experiencing a sore throat and congestion, followed by body aches and a 102 degree fever.

"Honestly, I thought I just had the flu," said Hoover. "So I went to the emergency room and got tested for that as well as the coronavirus and got my results back last night that I have it."

Hoover says he is feeling "back to normal" and that most of his symptoms have passed. But he is advising everyone to keep themselves informed, stay isolated, drink lots of water and wash your hands. Read his full post below:

Hoover had been touring recently and is not sure where he contracted coronavirus. Like many acts, Crown the Empire are currently off the road. Their next scheduled date isn't until late April. Stay up to date with their touring here.

For the latest Coronavirus updates and info on how to protect yourself, check out the World Health Organization website here.