The Ronnie Radke-led Falling in Reverse have announced a slew of shows called "The Popular Monstour" for the U.S. this summer. The announcement comes just as the rock band wrap their "Rockzilla Tour" with Papa Roach through North America this month.

Joining Falling in Reverse for June and July's Popular Monstour will be Ice Nine Kills and, on select dates, Underoath, Spiritbox, Slaughter to Prevail, Crown the Empire and Catch Your Breath. The trek is named after Falling in Reverse's single "Popular Monster."

See the dates down toward the bottom of this post.

Since "Popular Monster" in 2019, Falling in Reverse have released multiple other singles, including their latest, "Watch the World Burn." A new collection from the band called Neon Zombie is expected soon.

General on-sale for The Popular Monstour starts on Friday (March 10) at 10AM local time; various pre-sales are already running now through March 9.

From a press release:

Falling in Reverse have just announced their Summer 2023 headline tour plans. The band will embark on 'The Popular Monstour' with special guests Ice Nine Kills. Special guests on select dates include Underoath, Spiritbox, Slaughter to Prevail, Crown the Empire and Catch Your Breath, making for a thrilling night of hard rock in each city the tour hits! … Falling In Reverse recently shared the video for the new explosive track 'Watch The World Burn.' Watch it here. The song is another epic anthem that finds frontman Ronnie Radke laying his lyrical cards up on the table while his vocal style escalates from a rhythmic cadence to an earth-shaking howl. It's already tallied 80 million global streams.

Get Falling in Reverse concert tickets here.

Falling in Reverse Summer 2023 U.S. Dates

June 26 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum *

June 27 – Richmond, Va. @ Va. Credit Union LIVE! *

June 29 – Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Ctr *

June 30 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp. ^

July 2 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion ^

July 3 – Baltimore, Md. @ Chesapeake Empl. Arena ^

July 5 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Ctr %

July 6 – Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Arena %

July 8 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant PowerHouse #

July 9 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Ctr #

July 11 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks #

July 12 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amp. #

July 14 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 15 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval Festival

July 17 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Arena ^

July 18 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amp. ^

July 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater $

July 24 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest $

July 26 – Nampa, Id. @ Ford Idaho Ctr $

July 27 – Idaho Falls, Id. @ Mountain America Ctr $

July 29 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Heart Health Park $

July 30 – Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Ctr $

* With Slaughter to Prevail, Catch Your Breath

^ With Slaughter to Prevail, Crown the Empire

% With Underoath, Crown the Empire

# With Underoath, Catch Your Breath

$ With Spiritbox, Catch Your Breath