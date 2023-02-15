Falling in Reverse’s ‘Watch the World Burn’ Cracks YouTube’s Top U.S. Songs Chart

There are a few things gaining serious momentum within the rock world right now — Sleep Token, and Falling in Reverse's latest single "Watch the World Burn," which has just cracked the Top 50 of YouTube's Top U.S. Songs chart.

The video was released on Jan. 31, and has amassed over 8.5 million views in the two weeks since. The video made it onto YouTube's trending chart, along with massive songs by pop artists including Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus. The band also landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever, thanks to the song and video's growing popularity.

Just to put things into perspective a bit more, the video for Metallica's latest single "Screaming Suicide" has almost 4.8 million YouTube views, and it came out on Jan. 19.

Now, "Watch the World Burn" has debuted on YouTube's Top U.S. Songs chart at No. 41. They're the only rock band in the Top 50, aside from The Eagles, whose live version of "Hotel California" currently sits at No. 47. Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Morgan Wallen, Lady Gaga and the aforementioned Swift and Cyrus are among the other artists dominating the top of the chart, so Ronnie Radke and co. are in pretty huge company.

The video also is still in the Trending category of YouTube's Music section, as is Linkin Park's new Meteora-era single "Lost."

The band has certainly taken notice of the song's success, especially Radke, who's jokingly been tweeting at other musicians to move out of his way as it climbs the rankings.

"You knew I was trouble when I walked in," the frontman tweeted with a screenshot of the song above Swift's "Lavender Haze" video.

The song also landed at No. 2 on Billboard's Hard Rock Streaming Songs underneath Foo Fighters' "Everlong."

"Listen Foo Fighters you been on charts for awhile, I expect you to move next week. I am officially a legacy act now. Thanks," Radke wrote about that accolade.

Falling in Reverse are currently on tour with Papa Roach for their co-headlining Rockzilla tour, which continues tomorrow night (Feb. 16) in Wichita, Kansas. See all of their upcoming dates and get tickets here.

Falling in Reverse - 'Watch the World Burn'