For the first time in their career, Falling in Reverse have entered Billboard's Hot 100 Chart with their latest single, "Watch the World Burn."

Billboard describes the chart as as a tabulation of "the week's most popular current songs across all genres, ranked by streaming activity from digital music sources tracked by Luminate and sales data as compiled by Luminate."

The track enters the chart at No. 83, right above Cody Johnson's "Human" and directly below NewJeans' "Ditto." Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, remains at No. 1 with her song "Flowers" and SZA's "Kill Bill" has taken the No. 2 spot for the second consecutive week.

"Well that's nice for a song with no chorus," Radke remarks on Twitter, sharing Chart Data's news of the song's achievement.

It's not often a song from the rock/metal world achieves this level of mainstream success, but "Watch the World Burn" has been riding high for a number of reasons.

It which was released on Jan. 31 and instantly garnered widespread attention from media and fans. It's a song that bears two distinct halves, the first being dominated by rap before the heavier elements take over. In the video, the band also gave a nod to the laptop controversy they've been mired in as outspoken critics (SiriusXM DJ Eddie Trunk and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach) condemned the use us such technology to properly perform live. In one scene, laptops rain down from the sky and one of them falls squarely on the head of a Bach look-alike.

Never shying away from controversy or online confrontation, Radke's decision to lean into the drama caught the attention of Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows. He often speaks candidly about life in the music industry and urged others in rock and metal to pay attention to Radke's tactics as they have an obvious promotional benefit.

And in response to a negative review from popular YouTube critic Anthony Fantano, the self-described "internet's busiest music nerd," Radke called out Fantano, which resulted in a lengthy back and forth on Twitter,

Despite not releasing an album since 2017's Coming Home, Falling In Reverse's popularity has leapt in the wake of a handful of singles, including "Popular Monster," "Zombified" and others, as well as the latest, "Watch the World Burn."

Falling in Reverse are on tour now with Papa Roach — see the remaining dates here and head to this location for tickets.