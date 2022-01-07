Crown the Empire Part Ways With Drummer Brent Taddie

Crown the Empire have parted ways with drummer Brent Taddie. They posted a statement about the split on their social media.

"After many wonderful years of friendship, adventures, and non-stop touring together worldwide, Crown the Empire and Brent Taddie have parted ways. While it is sad for us to see Taddie leave and move on to other things in life, this decision was made amicably between the members as it was understood that people's interests change over time," the band wrote.

"To be on a working team, everyone needs to be happy and have the same goals in mind. We wish him nothing but the best in the future with everything he does, and we know he feels the same about us."

Taddie joined Crown the Empire in 2011, replacing original member Alex Massey. He played on all four of their albums — 2012's The Fallout, 2014's The Resistance: Rise of the Runaways, 2016's Retrograde and 2019's Sudden Sky.

"2022 will be an exciting time for Crown the Empire and our fans; with so much more new music and touring, you can believe we have everything set up in place to allow for this all to happen without missing a beat," the statement continued. "We love you and look forward to seeing you again (all over the world) this year."

A replacement for Taddie has not yet been announced, so as it stands, Andy Leo, Brandon Hoover and Hayden Tree make up CTE's lineup.

At the end of October, the group released the track "Dancing With the Dead," which is the first song they've put out that doesn't feature any clean vocals at all. Then, on Jan. 1, Tree teased the rest of their new material on Twitter.

"I don't know if it's the weed talking but jeez the new Crown album is insane," he said.