Ozzy Osbourne Producer Andrew Watt Tests Positive for Coronavirus

You can add Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone collaborator Andrew Watt among those who've tested positive for coronavirus.

Watt revealed his diagnosis is an Instagram post (seen below). In it, he reveals, "12 days ago, early morning of March 6th, I started feeling like I was hit by a bus. I couldn't move out of my bed for days and started to run a fever."

He says he was initially visited by a doctor who told him he had the flu and that he couldn't possibly have Covid-19 as he hadn't left the country and had only been going to the studio. But even though everyone he had come in contact with had not shown signs of any illness, Watt's symptoms got worse.

After attempting to get tested at an emergency room, it wasn't until he was able to get a private doctor to test him that he learned that he did in fact have Covid-19. The positive test came through yesterday (March 16), according to Watt.

Speaking on his current status, Watt reveals, "My fevers have gotten much better and I have begun to have somewhat of an appetite again, but it is very hard for me to breathe as a result of this pneumonia. I am laid out in bed chugging Gatorade and using an oxygen machine to give my lungs as much relief as possible."

He reiterates the seriousness of the matter, stating, "I am 29 years old. I am a healthy young man and I am going to get through this no matter what. I am going to make a full recovery. But there are so many people in my life and in the world that could possibly not get through this due to their age and/or a compromised immune system."

He continues, "To have the mentality 'I'm young, this can't affect me' is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you." Read more of his message below:

This news comes a day after Crown the Empire guitarist Brandon Hoover also revealed he had been diagnosed for coronavirus. Watt most recently produced Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man album, while he's also had a hand in Post Malone's growing success in recent years.

For the most current information concerning coronavirus, have a look at the World Health Organization website.