The wait is nearly over for Mudvayne fans. The band will play their first shows since 2009 this fall and there's no doubt fans are psyched to have the group back active after all this time. To help whet the appetite a little bit more, Mudvayne released new footage and photos from recent studio rehearsal sessions that can be viewed below.

As you can see from the video, the band is every bit as brutal as the early days, delivering a pummeling teaser video from their rehearsals. This was accompanied on Instagram by a series of artistic photos taken of the group as they delivered a high energy performance in studio.

Mudvayne have three shows on the books for 2021, appearing at the InkCarcertion, Louder Than Life and Welcome to Rockville festivals this fall before taking their next steps.

The band's last studio album came in 2006, with singer Chad Gray eventually continuing his success fronting Hellyeah. The group released and toured their Welcome Home album in 2019, following through on the desire to promote the record after drummer Vinnie Paul died. But with the band uncertain about their future, Gray has not only pushed forward with plans for some solo music but also took advantage of the time in the schedule to reunite with Mudvayne.

Stay up to date with Mudvayne's touring plans right here.

Mudvayne Rehearsal Clip - July 26, 2021