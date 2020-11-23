Mumford & Sons Turn Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’ Into All-Out Live Jam

Nine Inch Nails' classic "Hurt" has gone through an interesting journey, one which now includes a Mumford & Sons interpretation. The folksy alternative outfit covered the song during their touring in support of their Delta album, and its now one of the highlights of a Delta Live EP.

"Hurt" initially appeared on Nine Inch Nails 1994 album The Downward Spiral, receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song as Trent Reznor's anguished and tortured take connected with listeners. In 2002, country legend Johnny Cash covered the track, stripping it back even further while allowing his weathered vocal to showcase the song's vulnerability. That version also had its fans, with Reznor even sharing his admiration for the Cash version.

While "Hurt" is well treaded ground at this point, Mumford & Sons add their own touches to their live version of the song. Playing the track at the Rock Werchter festival back in 2019, it starts with a wistful sounding solitary guitar and Marcus Mumford's deep vocal. Building in instrumentation and intensity, by the end of the track it turns into an all-out jam mirroring Reznor's initial cathartic explosion. Have a look below as it's one of the heavier moments you'll ever catch from the traditionally folk-sounding act.

The song appears on the band's new Delta Live EP, which features recordings of songs from throughout their world tour. The set also includes such standouts as "Slip Away," a performance of "Blood" with special guests Gang of Youths, the Milk Carton Kids joining them on "Awake My Soul" and their Beatles cover "With a Little Help From My Friends."

Delta Live is current available as a vinyl offering via the band's webstore.

Mumford & Sons, "Hurt" (Nine Inch Nails Cover)