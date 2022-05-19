Municipal Waste Let It Rip on Ode to Classic Metal ‘High Speed Steel’
Kings of 21st century thrash Municipal Waste let it rip on "High Speed Steel," the scorching new song that serves as the band's ode to classic heavy metal.
Drummer Dave Witte kicks things off with a spotlight fill and the guitars are quickly off to the races as the Waste tear through the second single off their forthcoming album Electrified Brain, their first since 2017's Slime and Punishment.
“'High Speed Steel' is our ode to an era when heavy metal was transitioning into a faster form. We pushed the limits of our sound to channel that classic dynamic and keep the intensity high. It’s about overcoming the pressure and slicing down the odds when everything is stacked against you," comments guitarist Ryan Waste.
Mixing in leads plucked straight from the early '80s, the band keeps the focus on speed in fitting tribute to artists of old who toed the line between New Wave of British Heavy Metal stylings and the thrash movement that was bubbling up.
Read the lyrics and listen to "High Speed Steel" below. Look for Electrified Brain to drop on July 1 on Nuclear Blast and pre-order your copy here. Head to this location to check out the previous single "Grave Dive" and catch Municipal Waste supporting At the Gates in the U.S. and Canada at these tour dates.
Municipal Waste, "High Speed Steel" Lyrics
You feel the rush
You can’t control
Your mind is blank
The pressure’s on
No giving up
It’s time to crank
The power fuels
Your urge to rock this place to hell
The energy begins to surge
And start to swell
Born from iron
Strong as steel
Faster than all hell on wheels
Reaching speeds from the unknown
Racing to the terror zone
Made of metal
Standing tall as one
Charging to the top
It can and will be done
A conquest of sound
That’s far too real
Fighting the way back with
High Speed Steel
Born from iron
Strong as steel
Faster than all hell on wheels
Reaching speeds from the unknown
Racing to the terror zone
Municipal Waste, "High Speed Steel"
Municipal Waste, Electrified Brain Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Electrified Brain"
02. "Demoralizer"
03. "Last Crawl"
04. "Grave Dive"
05. "The Bite"
06. "High Speed Steel"
07. "Thermonuclear Protection"
08. "Blood Vessel / Boat Jail"
09. "Crank The Heat"
10. "Restless And Wicked"
11. "Ten Cent Beer Night"
12. "Barreled Rage"
13. "Putting On Errors"
14. "Paranormal Janitor"