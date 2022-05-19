Municipal Waste Let It Rip on Ode to Classic Metal ‘High Speed Steel’

Kings of 21st century thrash Municipal Waste let it rip on "High Speed Steel," the scorching new song that serves as the band's ode to classic heavy metal.

Drummer Dave Witte kicks things off with a spotlight fill and the guitars are quickly off to the races as the Waste tear through the second single off their forthcoming album Electrified Brain, their first since 2017's Slime and Punishment.

“'High Speed Steel' is our ode to an era when heavy metal was transitioning into a faster form. We pushed the limits of our sound to channel that classic dynamic and keep the intensity high. It’s about overcoming the pressure and slicing down the odds when everything is stacked against you," comments guitarist Ryan Waste.

Mixing in leads plucked straight from the early '80s, the band keeps the focus on speed in fitting tribute to artists of old who toed the line between New Wave of British Heavy Metal stylings and the thrash movement that was bubbling up.

Read the lyrics and listen to "High Speed Steel" below. Look for Electrified Brain to drop on July 1 on Nuclear Blast and pre-order your copy here. Head to this location to check out the previous single "Grave Dive" and catch Municipal Waste supporting At the Gates in the U.S. and Canada at these tour dates.

Municipal Waste, "High Speed Steel" Lyrics

You feel the rush

You can’t control

Your mind is blank

The pressure’s on

No giving up

It’s time to crank

The power fuels

Your urge to rock this place to hell

The energy begins to surge

And start to swell Born from iron

Strong as steel

Faster than all hell on wheels

Reaching speeds from the unknown

Racing to the terror zone Made of metal

Standing tall as one

Charging to the top

It can and will be done

A conquest of sound

That’s far too real

Fighting the way back with

High Speed Steel Born from iron

Strong as steel

Faster than all hell on wheels

Reaching speeds from the unknown

Racing to the terror zone

Municipal Waste, Electrified Brain Album Art + Track Listing

Municipal Waste, 'Electrified Brain' Nuclear Blast loading...

01. "Electrified Brain"

02. "Demoralizer"

03. "Last Crawl"

04. "Grave Dive"

05. "The Bite"

06. "High Speed Steel"

07. "Thermonuclear Protection"

08. "Blood Vessel / Boat Jail"

09. "Crank The Heat"

10. "Restless And Wicked"

11. "Ten Cent Beer Night"

12. "Barreled Rage"

13. "Putting On Errors"

14. "Paranormal Janitor"