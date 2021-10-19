Muse's Matt Bellamy embodies Marty McFly in a Back to the Future-inspired teaser from Manson Guitars.

The new video is for the Manson DL-OR, a Bellamy signature model due for launch later this month. The instrument takes stylistic cues from the movie franchise's DeLorean time machine.

As devout Muse-heads know, Bellamy, the English singer-guitarist who fronts the Simulation Theory rockers, has long used and endorsed Manson Guitars, including a previous custom axe made to evoke the DeLorean. Bellamy's so involved that, in 2019, he became a majority owner of the U.K. company first started by guitar luthier Hugh Manson.

In the clip, an arrival date of Oct. 26 is given for the release of the DL-OR. But, other than that, not much is revealed about the instrument, as Guitar World reported. The guitar shown sports a silver sparkle finish, a humbucker in the bridge position and a P-90 at the neck. It looks much like Bellamy's other Tele-shaped models.

But the video dazzles in its tribute to Back to the Future, showing Bellamy taking a trip in a shiny DeLorean much as Michael J. Fox did as Marty McFly.

Muse recently remixed their album Origin of Symmetry for its 20th anniversary. The band will headline Mad Cool Festival 2022 alongside Metallica and The Killers. This summer, a Bellamy song played on Jeff Buckley's guitar sold as a $27,000 NFT.

Learn more at mansonguitarworks.com.

Manson Guitars DL-OR Teaser Video