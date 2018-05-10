In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 10, 2018:

- The Muse: Drones World Tour concert film will screen in theaters on July 12 and there's now a trailer to hype up the experience. Watch a bit in the player above.

- Ghost's Papa Emeritus III may no longer be among the living, but he did manage to turn up on Candlemass' upcoming 10" vinyl version of "House of Doom." The band revealed the info here.

- 10 Years have unleashed a new video for the song "Burnout" which serves as a not-so-veiled reference to their split with guitarist Ryan "Tater" Johnson. The clip finds the band playing inside a lighted circle, while someone watches on from outside upset by the exclusion. Brian Vodinh tells Billboard, "It's talking about someone who was in the circle for a long time, then is all of a sudden out of the circle. It's not really meant to be ugly; Because we had just gotten out of that situation it was something that was just on our minds and very much a part of the early writing sessions of this album, so it naturally made its way into the songwriting a bit. And I think the video is an honest depiction of the song and why we wrote it." Watch the video here.

- Disturbed continue to work on their next album, and they've issued yet another studio update. In the latest clip, David Draiman speaks about the band's evolution. Watch his commentary here.

- After building his name as the frontman for Yellowcard, William Ryan Key is stepping out as a solo artist. Key just announced a May 25 street date for his new EP, Thirteen, which includes the new single "Vultures." Pre-orders have started at Key's website and the singer will open dates for New Found Glory later this month.

- The lineup is starting to come together for the inaugural Summer of Screams tour. So far, both Powerman 5000 and Psychostick have been confirmed for select dates on the run. Powerman 5000 will play Sept. 2-15, while Psychostick are on board Aug. 17-31. Dates, venues and the other acts taking part in the tour will be revealed shortly, but for now stay tuned here for updated info.

- East Coast Municipal Waste fans, it's time to get excited. The band has booked a brief East Coast trek taking place in June. The run starts June 12 in Baltimore. See the dates here and look for Ganggreen, Dropdead and Savage Master joining the bill for select shows.

- Ratt's Stephen Pearcy has titled his fifth solo record View to a Thrill. The album is expected to be released by Frontiers Records later this year.

- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott will guest on the public television series Speakeasy, with a taping set for May 18 at Iridium in New York City. Tickets go on sale for the taping tomorrow (May 11) at 10AM ET at this location.