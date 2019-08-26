13 Musicians Who Have (Or Had) Hidden Identities

Art is all about self expression, and some artists choose to do so in more mysterious ways. Anonymity isn't a new fad among musicians, but certain artists, including Slipknot, have truly popularized it.

Slipknot's identities were eventually discovered, but with the recent addition of their newest member, nicknamed "Tortilla Man," they've added mystique back into their game.

"Tortilla Man" got us thinking about the other artists who have chosen to keep their personal lives and real identities out of the mix. Whether they have a simple mask that disguises them or an entire gimmick, scroll through the gallery below to see 10 musicians with the intent to stay hidden.