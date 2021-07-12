My Chemical Romance are again partnering with vegan cosmetics maker HipDot for a range of MCR-inspired makeup, this time with hues in tribute to the Gerard Way-led rockers' 2010 album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

An initial collaboration last year between the band and the beauty line produced makeup inspired by My Chemical Romance's 2004 effort, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. This time around, HipDot is urging those interested in the new Danger Days makeup to sign up for its mailing list to get a jump on when pre-orders start July 22; they'll last only one week, until July 29.

See a preview of the product lineup and some video teasers for the MCR Danger Days makeup down toward the bottom of this post.

"'The future is bulletproof, the aftermath is secondary, Killjoys make some noise' and gear up with the #HIPDOTxMCR Danger Days Collectors Box Set," Hipdot said on Sunday (July 11), quoting the album's opening track, "Look Alive, Sunshine." "Together we will change the world and take down the enemy of Better Living Industries or dye trying."

Earlier this year, My Chemical Romance announced that their previously rescheduled reunion tour dates, already moved once from 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been pushed back another year. The spate of comeback concerts will now begin in 2022.

"My Chemical Romance is postponing our 2021 touring plans until 2022," the band said in a statement. "We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we really can't wait to see you."

My Chemical Romance performed together publicly for the first time since 2013 at a reunion show in Los Angeles in 2019.

Sign up for #HIPDOTxMCR 2 at hipdot.com.