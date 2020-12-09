My Chemical Romance on Tuesday (Dec. 8) shared a video teaser that included a song from their 2004 album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. But does the clip point to a makeup collab from the emo titans?

Accompanied by a one-word caption — "Eyes" — the vid found on My Chem's social media outposts shows a white rose becoming engulfed in flames as Three Cheers' "Give 'Em Hell, Kid" plays. The fire burns through every last petal until on-screen text promises that something is "Coming Soon."

Could the teaser have anything to do with a recent, cryptic photo message from My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way? Perhaps. But some fans seem to think Tuesday's video points to a partnership between the band and Los Angeles-based makeup brand HipDot, as the NME surmised.

That's because HipDot shared the very same teaser to social media, noting that the clip represented a "hint" of what's to come. Around the same time, at least one MCR fan uncovered an in-the-works HipDot webpage with My Chemical Romance-themed makeup items such as brushes and liners.

The following day, HipDot confirmed listeners' guesses about the My Chem makeup collaboration. On Wednesday (Dec. 9), the brand broadcast another stylized teaser vid announcing the "#HIPDOTxMYCHEMICALROMANCE Limited Edition Collection launching Dec. 10th on www.hipdot.com."

But the mystery's not over. Could the My Chemical Romance and HipDot makeup collab still somehow involve some new music from the recently reactivated band? Wednesday's post from HipDot also said, "We have a surprise coming for those who purchase within the first 72hrs… Taking guesses!"

While they're currently "on pause" due to the coronavirus pandemic, MCR reunited in 2019 and performed a long-awaited comeback show in California that December. More reunion dates announced for 2020 had to be scrapped, but the group has already scheduled new ones for 2021.