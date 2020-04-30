My Chemical Romance Bassist Has a New Comic + Album on the Way

My Chemical Romance's reunion may be on hold for the time being, but bassist Mikey Way is keeping busy with a new comic and corresponding album featuring music from his other band, Electric Century.

Way and Shaun Simon previously worked on the comic Collapser, but are now prepping an Electric Century comic for release with the help of artist Toby Cypress.

The story centers on Johnny Ashford, a former sitcom star who drives drunk through a storefront and gets arrested. Ashford's aspiring actress girlfriend bails him out and he begins seeing a hypnotherapist. Dr. Evers sends Johnny to his “happy place” — 1980’s Atlantic City, where he relives his childhood on the boardwalk, hardly noticing shadowy specters all around.

The description continues, "Johnny’s addiction shifts from alcohol to his hypnotic trips to the boardwalk and the Electric Century casino, which satisfies his desire for fame. He discovers a way to stay there. In the real world, his girlfriend’s search for him leads her to Dr. Evers, who offers her a free session, and Johnny meets her on a beach by the boardwalk—her own 'happy place.' Johnny brings her to his boardwalk, only to discover its true nature. Johnny must find a way to save himself and his girlfriend, and escape the Electric Century."

“I’m delighted to announce this book!” says Mikey Way. “The genesis of the story has been many years in the making, created with some of my closest friends. Getting to bring the two things I am most passionate about together — comics & music — has been exciting, challenging and unbelievably rewarding. I've been waiting to tell this type of story about my home state for a long time. I truly hope everyone enjoys it.”

The Electric Century comic will be released by Z2, whose Josh Frankel says, “After I read Young Animal’s Collapser series last year, I was blown away. When the opportunity came about to collaborate with Shaun and Mikey on something for Z2, it was a no brainer. Little did I know that it would not only lead to one of our best books so far, but what is sure to be one of the best comics of the year. Period.”

Shaun Simon adds, “I couldn’t be happier working with Mikey again and especially at Z2, a publisher with a firm base in the world of music and culture centric books, that values quality over quantity. Toby Cypress has become one of my favorite artists over the past few years. It’s an incredible honor to work with such a talent and watch him bring this world to life with us.”

Meanwhile, Way has been working with his Electric Century band on a new album and corresponding graphic novel, with it being prepped to be released in comic shops, book and record stores this September. There will also be a special deluxe limited edition available for pre-order exclusively through the Z2 website.

Z2 Comics