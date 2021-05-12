Myles Kennedy has served up a cover of Black Sabbath's "The Mob Rules" in a way you've certainly never heard it before, unless you, too, have played a version of the iconic Ronnie James Dio-fronted metal classic with a guitar slide.

It was only last October that the multi-instrumentalist and singer delivered unto the metal faithful a kicking acoustic cover of Iron Maiden's "The Trooper" and now he's turned his attention toward another immortal influence with his latest.

Needless to say, Kennedy's take on "The Mob Rules" is quite differing than the rousing stomper Black Sabbath released 40 years ago. Emotion is consistently the center of Kennedy's work and here he adopts a semi-hushed vocal approach at first, which gives this version a distinctively dark and somber edge. His voice increases in power as the song goes on, seesawing between louder, more aggressive sounds and that softer touch.

Watch the cover, via Planet Rock, below and view Loudwire's 'Gear Factor' episode with Kennedy further down the page where he plays some of his favorite riffs on four different instruments.

This song comes as Kennedy approaches the May 14 release date of his second solo album, The Ides Of March, which will be out on Napalm Records. Get your copy here. Four singles — "In Stride," "The Ides of March," "Get Along" and "Love Rain Down" —

Myles Kennedy, "The Mob Rules" Cover

Loudwire's Gear Factor: Myles Kennedy Plays His Favorite Riffs on Four Different Instruments